Standout Student: Tellyse Fuller

Tellyse Fuller is a fifth grader at Claiborne Fundamental Magnet.

Everyday at school, she looks forward to working on fitness while in her PE class.

“In Louisiana it’s like more overweight people, so I would like to be healthy and to change that.”

After school she works on her fundamentals during tutoring for math

“When I do get a job I can be able to know things and how to count money.”

Outside of school, this ten year old stays busy with her business – “So Pretty By Tellyse.” She makes scarves and prayer cloths. The money from that supports her ministry, “Bundles of Love By Tellyse.”

“I seen people on the street and it made me heartbroken to see them, so I wanted to make a change and to help them.”

Every other Saturday, Tellyse offers assistance to the homeless community

“It makes me happy to see them smiling.”

She hopes she will eventually be able to do even more for them..

“I would also like to build a huge house where all the homeless people could come, but it would be their own separate houses.”

She reminds us why it’s so important to look out for others.

“We have families and they’re just on the street and their families could have abandoned them. So it’s important to go out and help them because they’re lonely and you would want someone to comfort you when you’re lonely. So I think it’s good to help them when they’re lonely.”