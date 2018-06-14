Standout Student: Tia Lowe

She was Airline High School’s homecoming queen, but she traded her crown for a microphone in our nation’s capital.

This fall Bossier City native, Tia Lowe is entering her sophomore year at Howard University.

“I hope to work for a media outlet where I can just portray people’s stories.”

To reach that goal, Lowe currently serves as chief of staff for Howard’s Cathy Hughes School of Communications. She’s also involved in Spotlight Network on campus for students interested in working in the media industry.

“Just be a story teller. I’m very passionate about storytelling and providing the truth, that’s what a journalist does.”

Tia is also active in community service organizations.

“Community service is important to me, because I’ve been poured into my whole life by people in my community and I believe that the biggest gift that I can give back to them is pouring back out what they’ve given to me.”

Before Tia moved to our nation’s capital to pursue her higher education she was crowned homecoming queen at Airline High School.

“Homecoming queen was definitely surreal. I didn’t expect to win. I was just glad to be nominated. I can honestly attribute it to just authenticity. I was always myself and that’s a really hard lesson to learn in high school.