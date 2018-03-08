Standout Student: Tyler Rich

Tyler Rich is the Student of the Year at WT Lewis Elementary.

“You study with all the free time you got. You stay away from video games.”

He is in AIM, robotics, honor choir and he stays late at school preparing for Destination Imagination competitions.

“You can use your imagination to come up with scripts, props and you perform against many other schools in Bossier Parish.”

Tyler competes in tennis tournaments, plays basketball for Bossier Parks and helped his baseball team go to the World Series.

“It’s just fun playing with your team and different positions.”

At WT Lewis, social studies is his favorite subject.

“Learning history is fun, learning about our ancestors and what all they did to create the world today.”

After he graduates from college, Tyler’s goal is to be an entrepreneur and start his own business.