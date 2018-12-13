Standout Students: Hope Mathis & Serra Kester

Students filled the Bossier Arts Council showing off their best work for this year’s Bossier Parish Student Art Show.

Haughton High School senior, Hope Mathis started doing art in the 8th grade. The artwork she had on display is inspired by a mission trip she went on to Jamaica.

“I just wanted to express how this person was feeling and show their culture and their lifestyle.”

At this year’s art show she received Best in Show.

“It was really exciting because I’ve worked really hard this year in my art class and my art teacher has been super generous to me and taught me a lot.”

Serra Kester, a senior at Parkway High School has been doing art her entire life

“I love doing art because it gives me a way to express myself and I just love being able to put anything down.”

She put together a piece made out of old foam pieces called “Foam A Lisa.”

“I wanted to make it kind of stick out and be more noticeable and we wanted to recycle the pieces instead of just throwing them away.”