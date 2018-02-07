Standout Students: Tavionna Anderson & Tyanna Williams

by: Marquel Sennet

Posted:

5th grader Tavionna Anderson and 4th grader Tyanna Williams are both cheerleaders at the Boys and Girls Club.

Tyanna has a 4.0 grade point average, which is the highest in her grade at the Boys and Girls Club.  She has been going there afterschool for three years.

“It’s fun and when I do my homework here I learn.”

Tyanna and Tavionna like to help the younger students.

Tyanna also goes to a local shelter to volunteer and sings at area hospitals.

 “We sing and when we sing they start laughing and clapping their hands.”

Both love putting smiles on people’s faces and helping others.

