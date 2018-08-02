Standout Students: Tuyen & Thuy Chau

Tuyen Chau and her identical twin sister Thuy Chau have been perfecting their karate moves at Pak’s Karate.

“We both have fun. Our bond has grown stronger.”

The duo first started karate three and a half years ag.

“I wanted to improve my physical activity and learn to discipline myself.”

They’re currently a brown black belt and their ultimate goal is to earn their black belt, which is a high standard in karate.

“It takes like a lot of work. It’s really challenging to memorize all of the forms and all of the kicks and stuff and to perfect your technique and kicks.”

They’re hoping to accomplish their goal with the help of one another.

“It’s fun because we always partner with each other because we know our strengths and weaknesses, so we don’t judge each other and we try to push each other.”