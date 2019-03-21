Standout Students: Williams Center for Undergraduate Student Achievement

These young men definitely stand out from the crowd at Southern University at Shreveport.

Ted Scott says, “They’re ready to achieve. They’re hungry. They’re moldable and they’re aggressive. They’re aggressive about their future.”

The students are members of the Williams Center for Undergraduate Student Achievement. The goal of the program is to increase the enrollment, retention, and graduation rates for minority males at SUSLA.

“To combat the alarming statistic that a lot of our minority males aren’t enrolling and graduating from college.”

Darius Roland is one of seven young men, currently part of the Williams Center.

“It’s opened up my eyes to bigger and better things I can do and it makes me want to do something and be somebody in life, so I can be able to come back and share my story with younger men”

Students are given academic support, mentorship opportunities and participate in community service projects.

The Williams Center was established by alumni Tony and Tina Williams. The program provides financial resources to help students complete their studies at SUSLA and eventually transition to Southern’s Baton Rouge campus.

“Whatever we learn, we not only listen to it, but we apply it to our lives and it’s definitely a big impact on us.”

Donations from Tony and Tina Williams along with matching grants from the Louisiana Board of Regents, the True Blue Foundation, corporate partnerships and donor grants allow for the continued support of minority male students at SUSLA.