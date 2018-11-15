Standout Students: Wilson Twins

They’re a dynamic duo

“We’re pretty much the same.”

Nial and Brin Wilson are both seniors at Captain Shreve High School and are on the football, bowling, and rugby teams.

Brin has a 3.6 GPA. And Nial has a 3.3 GPA. They both have received the Distinguished Scholar Award and individually each has been awarded $165,000 in scholarships.

“I feel just blessed with the opportunity to have that.”

They’re also members of Beta Club, Key Club, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. They’ve also been selected to participate in several out of state bowl games.

Beyond sports and academics these twins also give back to the community. The pair are teen court representatives through Volunteers for Youth Justice and volunteer at the Providence House.

“It makes me feel good cause I just know that I’m helping somebody.”

“It just makes me feel good. I’m helping somebody else that doesn’t have the opportunities, like I do. It’s just really good that I’m able to help somebody else out.”

After graduation the two plan to attend college and major in civil engineering.