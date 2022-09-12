SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana.

Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport.

Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the variety of events and attractions this fall. From artists like Frank Foster, Uncle Kracker, and Elvis impersonators to fun events like cornhole competitions. The State Fair of Louisiana aims to host a family-friendly event. General Manager Chris Giordano says he feels very optimistic about this year’s fair since the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no shortage of family-focused attractions, carnival rides, shows, and food. Some attractions and events include:

LRCA Finals Rodeo

State Fair Zoo

Latino Day

National Brahman Show

Antique Tractor and Pull Show

Cheer and Dance Showdown

Car Show

4-H Talent Contest

Military and Veteran Appreciation Day

Circus Hollywood

World Stage Pros

The LRCA Rodeo finals will be held on November 4, 5, and 6. Admission to the rodeo is $15 which includes gate admission to the fair.

Local restaurants and food trucks will bring out all the stops for the State Fair of Louisiana, with corndogs being the number one selling food item. Some other big selling items include turkey legs and funnel cakes.

Attendees can get more value for their dollar on opening day, October 27. Dollar day, where everything is only $1, is set to bring a large turnout to the fair. Giordano says it is the biggest value day for all fairgoers because they can come to the fair on a low budget during times of high inflation.

“We wanna offer the community a really really good value day,” Chris Giordano, General Manager said

As excitement grows for the fair, Giordano explains concern around safety at the fair.

“I see a lot on social media and in conversation; The misconceptions about safety at the fair,” Giordano said “We don’t have many problems.”

Security at the State Fair of Louisiana does come at a cost and The Shreveport Police Department is contracted as security for the state fair.

“We pay for the security, we are a private not-for-profit and pay over $300,000 for security.”

Giordano says there was only ever one shooting that happened inside the fair in 2021 when a teenager fired a single round at another teenager.

“It was very unfortunate, but the police reacted.”

The State Fair of Louisiana does not allow any concealed carriers or illegal contraband within the gates.

Fairgoers can purchase advance tickets from Sept. 19 through Oct. 26 at a discounted rate online and at participating Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods stores. General ticket sales begin Oct. 27 and run through the duration of the fair. Advance admission is $8 and up and general admission is $12 and up.

On weekdays, from opening until 3 p.m., gate admission and parking will be free for all fairgoers. The fair will be closed on Monday, Oct. 31, Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Monday, Nov. 7.

Check out the State Fair of Louisiana website to see all the events and attractions this fall.