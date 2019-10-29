State Fair of Louisiana to be closed Wednesday due to weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the second time since opening last week, the State Fair of Louisiana is shutting down due to weather.

According to a statement released late Tuesday afternoon, the state fair administration made the decision to close for the day Wednesday due to predicted weather conditions.

Rain is expected to increase Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night as a strong cold front moves through the area. KTAL NBC 6 Chief Meteorologist Todd Warren says we will likely see some thunderstorms, but the severe weather risk is looking very low.

Attractions, carnival rides, and concerts aren’t able to operate in the heavy rain.

The Ark-la-Tex Agricultural Council Junior Livestock Sale will go on as scheduled at 8:00 am Wednesday, however. Admission to the Livestock Sale is free.

The 113th State Fair of Louisiana opened October 24 and is scheduled to run through November 10. Click here for more information.

