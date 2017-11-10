State Fair of Louisiana to honor veterans with parade

The 6th Annual Veterans Parade and Honor Ceremony will be held, Sunday, November 12, 2017 @ 2:00 pm, at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71109.

The Parade will consist of High School Marching Bands, Cheerleader Squads, Spirit Groups, JROTC Units, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Community Marching Groups, Barksdale AFB Color/Honor Guards, American Legion, VFW Posts, Marine Corp League, as well as active and reserve military units. People will be attending from Texas as well as Arkansas.

All Veterans and Active Military personnel as well as their family members, will be granted free entrance and parking at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds the day of the Parade. (11/12/2017) The first 5,000 people through the gates will be given free American Flags. Veterans of all wars are invited to participate in the Parade. If they are physically able they can march behind the banner noted the war period in which they served. If they are not physically able to walk or march the Parade route, we will have people movers which they can ride and get the honor and recognition that they deserve for their service on behalf of the USA.

The Grand Marshall for the 2017 Parade will be Col. Ty Neuman, Commander of the 2nd Bomb Wing of Barksdale, AFB.

This the 6th year of the Parade headed by the Veterans Celebration Committee, and supported by the City of Shreveport, Bossier City, Bossier Parish Police Jury, and the Caddo Parish Commission. It has been deemed the “Largest Veterans Parade” in the state of Louisiana since the ending of WWII.

Beginning @ 3:30 pm, at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls, 2831 Greenwood Road, we will hold our Honor Ceremony to recognize 11 Veterans for their Military and community service. The ceremony if free and open to the public.

You don’t want to miss it. This is a tremendous event to Honor those that have given so much on behalf of our United States of America, to preserve our freedoms and Democracy. This is also a fitting tribute in conjunction with Veterans Day 2017.

There is still time to enter your group or organization in the Parade by calling 318.925.0612 or emailing: ken.epperson@la.gov or nikisha.smith@la.gov, by Friday, October 13, 2017, 4:00 pm.

Contact: Ken Epperson, Sr., Chairman – Veterans Celebration Committee – 318.773.2654