State investigating child's death in Texarkana house fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The fire chief has confirmed a child died Wednesday morning in a house fire on Meadows Drive in Texarkana. (Source: KTAL / KMSS ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The fire chief has confirmed a child died Wednesday morning in a house fire on Meadows Drive in Texarkana. (Source: KTAL / KMSS ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The fire chief has confirmed a child died Wednesday morning in a house fire on Meadows Drive in Texarkana. (Source: KTAL / KMSS ) [ + - ] Video

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is investigating a house fire that killed a young boy Wednesday morning in Texarkana.

The fire broke out at a home in the 3000 block of Meadows Dr. around 11 a.m. and was reported by the woman that escaped the home as well as passersby who saw the flames.

A spokesperson with Texarkana Texas Police confirmed that there were six children were inside the home, along with one adult. All escaped unharmed except for one 22-month-old boy.

Police said the homeowner was providing childcare to the kids, who did not all belong to her. The children ranged in age from 1.5 to 5 years of age.

According to Texas DFPS, the operation did not have a permit to care for the unrelated children.

In a written response to questions submitted to the agency, Assistant Press Officer John Reynolds explained that "HHSC (Health and Human Services Commission) is the licensing and regulatory entity for child care operations in Texas. We investigate allegations of illegal child care. If a child care home or center should be regulated and is operating illegally, we can follow up to ensure they have stopped operating, cite them for running an illegal operation and offer technical assistance on how to bring the operation into compliance as warranted."

The fire marshal said a preliminary investigation determined the blaze was caused by a bad plug on a fan in the room where the child's crib was located. Officials say the child was the only one in the room at the time of the fire.

Police are not releasing the identity of the child at his family's request. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the boy's exact cause of death.

---

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.