Bossier Parish is in a state of growth.

That’s the message from the State of Bossier address.

Chamber of Commerce leaders say the economy is improving rapidly with the influx of new business.

Bossier’s current city unemployment rate is at 4%. In 2014 it was at 6.9%.

Mayors from Haughton, Benton, and Plain Dealing joined Bossier Mayor Lo Walker on a panel discussing economic growth in the parish.