State of emergency executive order for Bossier Parish amended

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Police Jury announced Wednesday that the State of Emergency declared by Governor John Bel Edwards on September 1, 2021 was amended to announce the courthouse will resume operations with COVID mitigation procedures in place.

The police jury issued the following proclamation detailing the orders.

WHEREAS, pursuant to La. R.S. 29:727, the President of the Bossier Parish Police Jury has hereby declared a State of Emergency due to the statewide public health emergency issued by Governor John Bel Edwards, with the most recent being Proclamation Number 168 JBE 2021 issued on September 1, 2021, supplementing the declaration of emergency in Proclamation Number 101 JBE 2020, and the mitigation measures therein; Therefore, Proclamation Number 168 JBE 2021 shall remain in full force and effect until it expires on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, unless extended, in response to the threat posed by COVID-19.



WHEREAS, in accordance with said amended declaration, beginning September 2, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., the Bossier Parish Courthouse will resume operations as noted below.

WHEREAS, there will be certain protocols that will be in place in order to gain access into the courthouse, including, but not limited to the following:

Any member of the public entering the courthouse will be required to wear a face mask at all times covering their nose and mouth when inside the courthouse; and, with the public being responsible for providing their own face mask if possible. If an individual does not have a face mask, one will be provided; All staff members of all departments in the courthouse will be required to wear a face mask in all common areas covering their nose and mouth; and with each individual department/agency within the courthouse to determine the necessity of wearing a face mask while in their respective department. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Bailiffs and Security hereby have the authority to enforce the requirement of face masks in all common areas. All violations of this requirement are to be reported to Mr. William Altimus, Parish Administrator; These guidelines will remain in place until Wednesday, September 29, 2021, or as extended by any subsequent Proclamation, unless terminated sooner.

WHEREAS, anyone refusing to meet the requirements as set forth by the Bossier Parish Police Jury President, will be denied access into the courthouse.

WHEREAS, the public will need to contact each individual department/agency within the courthouse to determine if there are additional protocols set by that department. Their contact information may be found on the police jury website at www.bossierparishla.gov. The police jury office may be contacted at 318-965-2329.

Original post from Bossier Parish Sherrif’s Office amended today.