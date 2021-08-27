State of emergency declared for Natchitoches Parish in anticipation of Hurricane Ida

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Ida.

President Richmond is asking residents to begin storm preparations immediately.

Hurricane Ida is forecasted to make landfall late Sunday evening as a major category 3 or stronger, with possible impacts for Natchitoches Parish from Sunday night through Wednesday morning.

While several forecast models have the eye of the storm passing over the south central and eastern portions of the state, it is still possible of Ida’s track to veer to the west and follow a similar path as Hurricane Laura did a year ago.

Richmond said because of this residents should prepare for a significant impact including life and property threatening winds, impassable roads, large amounts of debris, and extended power outages.

Now is the time to stock up on essential items:

non perishable food

bottled water

gas for cars

generators,

debris removal equipment

flashlights

batteries

medicine

Make sure cell phones and all portable chargers are charged and ready before the storm hits.

Residents who require electricity for life sustaining medical equipment should have a backup power source ready or make arrangements to temporarily relocate if necessary. Residents living in manufactured homes should also make plans to temporarily relocate if necessary.

For residents with generators:

DO NOT run the generator inside your home if you lose electricity.

The generator should be placed outside and as far away as possible from any open windows.

Everyone should should continue to monitor updates from the National Weather Service as the storm approaches, and take all precautions to keep you and your family safe.

Natchitoches Parish officials will also be updating their page as the storm gets closer. The emergency declaration may be viewed here: https://npgov.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/EMER-DEC-2021-08-27-Hurricane-Ida.doc