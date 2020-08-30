State offices in three northwest Louisiana parishes remain closed Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices in three northwest Louisiana parishes as well as 17 others will continue to be closed Monday, Aug. 31, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Northwest Louisiana parishes’ state offices include those in Natchitoches, Red River and Sabine.

Other state offices closed are in the parishes of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, Jackson, Jeff Davis, LaSalle, Lincoln, Ouachita, Rapides, Union, Vernon and Winn.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary.

Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.



