BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State offices in Northwest Louisiana and across the state will be closed Wednesday ahead of expected severe weather.

A cold front is expected to move through the ArkLaTex late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, bringing a line of strong to severe thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne announced the all-day closures of 42 west Louisiana parishes. Another 22 parishes on the eastern side of the state will close at noon:

CLOSING ALL DAY: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, De Soto, East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Jackson, Jeff Davis, LaSalle, Lafayette, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tensas, Union, Vermilion, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.

CLOSING AT NOON: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

Dardenne says office closures apply to where you work, not where you live. Click this link to see the closure map.



The Commissioner of Administration also says all agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty, or report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and Dardenne says his announcement may be updated. This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.

TIMEKEEPERS: This is an office closure and should be coded as such. All employees in the affected parishes, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19, should use the Office Closure code (LSOC). Employees with further questions should seek guidance from their supervisors. State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.