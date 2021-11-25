State police ID Coushatta woman killed in Red River Parish crash on Thanksgiving Day

COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – State police have released the name of a Coushatta woman killed Thanksgiving morning in a single-vehicle crash in Red River Parish.

Constance Cole, 56, was killed in the crash just before 11:00 a.m. Thursday on US Hwy 371, just north of US Hwy 71.

Louisiana State Police say Cole was driving a 2012 Ford Focus south on US Hwy 371 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left the road, struck a culvert, became airborne, and then hit the ground.

Cole, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, according to state police. However, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis, and the crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated 33 fatal crashes, resulting in 35 deaths.