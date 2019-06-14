State Police looking for drunk drivers in Bossier Parish

by: Nikki Henderson

BOSSIER PARISH, La. – Louisiana State Police are stepping up their efforts to get drunk drivers off the road.

Troop G will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Saturday, June 15 between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Bossier Parish.

Troopers will be looking for impaired drivers.  If you drink, they ask that you make a mature decision and designate a sober driver.

To report aggressive or impaired driving, *577 from your cell phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact your local law enforcement agency.

