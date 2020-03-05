State Representative Cedric Glover wants to let local governments decide the future of marijuana use

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Representative Cedric Glover wants to let local governments decide the future of marijuana use.

Glover filed a bill calling for a constitutional amendment giving local government the authority to call an election so voters can decide on the sale, possession, distribution and use of marijuana within a jurisdiction.

“What it would mean is that they would have the ability to make a determination of do you simply just want medicinal use? Do you want recreational use? Do you want both?” said Glover, “And we’d also at the same time have to come up with the effective means and mechanisms by which we regular tax and label and what have you.”

If the bill is approved by the legislature, Louisiana voters will decide on the proposed amendment on November 3.

The bill will be discussed during the legislative session which begins Monday.

