NWLA State Representative: “Time to get small businesses back to work”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a video conference call earlier today, Louisiana State Representative Danny McCormick called for the state to allow small businesses to re-open on May 1.

“We’re making (small businesses) choose between non-compliance and bankruptcy, and that shouldn’t happen in America,” says McCormick. “Most of these (government programs) are loans, and if you loan a man who doesn’t have a job money, we call that predatory lending. There is no replacement for getting back to work.”

McCormick says that, among the small business owners he’s spoken to, there is a shared belief that they should be able to open if they’re willing to take the risk.

“Businesses that want to open, they should be able to open,” says McCormick. “And people who want to go to those businesses, they should be able to.”

McCormick released a statement (below) on why he believes this should happen sooner rather than later.