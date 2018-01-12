State reveals plan to build I-20 exit into Barksdale AFB

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced his administration will begin the process to request GARVEE bonds which, if granted, would have a huge effect on the local area, as well as in other parts of the state.

If granted, a new access from I-20 directly into Barksdale Air Force Base will be built, along with major road projects in Baton Rouge, Kenner and partial funding for toll bridges.

GARVEE bonds allow the state to repay the debt with federal highway funds the state receives each year. The debt will be paid over 12 years.

Specifically, the money will go to the following infrastructure projects: