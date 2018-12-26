State troopers release numbers of DWI arrest from Christmas weekend

During the Christmas weekend, troopers were focused on making our highways as safe as possible for all our citizens as they traveled for the holidays.

In an effort to curb fatalities caused by impaired drivers, Louisiana State Police from Troops E (Alexandria), F (Monroe) and G (Bossier City) took part in a special DWI enforcement detail.

The weekend detail yielded 97 DWI arrests.

Additionally, dozens of other arrests were made for things such as narcotics and warrants.

Statewide fatalities are down almost 14% with 655 in 2018 compared to 758 in 2017, but with a goal of zero, we have more work to do.

Louisiana State Police wish to remind motorists that having a plan in place before consuming any alcohol is the best practice.

Motorists that witness impaired and/or reckless drivers are encouraged to call *LSP (*577) and report that activity to the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location.