Statewide flood threat: Governor asks for federal assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Gov. John Bel Edwards has requested federal assistance due to the ongoing threat of river flooding across Louisiana and any potential activities associated with protecting the public.

The Governor’s request covers emergency protective measures and direct federal assistance.

Edwards first issued a state of emergency on February 27, 2019, as this extended fight began.

A state of emergency is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in flood response efforts. Those efforts are being coordinated through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

“Weather experts say this has been the wettest stretch on record for the Lower Mississippi River Valley,” Edwards said.

“Rivers and waterways across the state have remained elevated for the past several months. River forecasters say this fight will now extend well into the summer and will likely result in the need to open the Morganza Spillway, operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“The Bonnet Carre spillway is currently open, after being opened and closed earlier this year as part of the flood fight. This is the first year that structure was opened twice.”

But, Edwards cautioned, “Many of our waterways remain elevated, many roads continue to have problems with standing water and floodwaters threaten homes and businesses in many different regions of the state. The state has already started assisting our local partners and stand ready to expand that assistance as needed.”



GOHSEP’s Crisis Action Team remains active to process any potential requests for support from the parishes affected by the river flooding.

GOHSEP continues to meet with local leaders, state agencies, the National Weather Service and the Army Corps of Engineers on protective actions and planning. Gov. Edwards also led a Unified Command Group (UCG) meeting with these same groups in order to coordinate the emergency response.

Preparations are being made to sink a barge in Bayou Chene, which will help alleviate floodwaters from the Atchafalaya River from flowing back into that area.

The governor’s office is reminding people to avoid flooded roadways and to neither remove nor drive around barricades. It takes only a few inches of moving water to sweep a car of a road. A flooded roadway is also more prone to collapse.

In some areas, law enforcement or traffic crews are guiding drivers in areas where standing water is a problem.

In addition, there could be traffic delays along some of the affected routes as temporary flood control measures are installed along certain routes.

