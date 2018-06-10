Stephanie Rice headlines Day of Pride

Texarkana native and ‘The Voice’ contestant Stephanie Rice headlines Texarkana’s annual Day of Pride event.

Rice served as the parade grand marshal and performed songs from her first album. This years family friendly event was a combination of the annual parade and picnic.There were vendors, food, a drag show and guest speakers.



I’m just here to be a positive role model for all the other youth, LGBTQ kids and to be a positive influence and let them know their future is so bright,” said Stephanie Rice, ‘The Voice’ contestant.



“We need allies. we need more people to step in and say I maybe don’t even understand everything, but I do know that this is wrong,” said Kimberly Shappley, mother of transgender child. “Love is cool,” said Kai Shappley.This event was hosted by Equality Texarkana.

