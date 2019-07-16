Stonewall man dies 3 weeks after Pratt Industries explosion

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Stonewall man has died from injuries suffered in an explosion on the job at the Port of Shreveport-Bossier nearly three weeks ago.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office, 43-year-old Jonathan Hall was injured on June 26 when an air compressor exploded at Pratt Industries, a recycled paper and packaging company in the 10400 block of Richard Road.



Hall was taken to Oschner LSU Health Hospital, where the coroner’s office says he died shortly after midnight Tuesday.

