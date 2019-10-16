Stonewall man shot multiple times, wife charged

Cheryl Hansen Hodgkiss, 59, is charged in connection with the shooting of her husband, Glenn Hodgkiss. (Photo: DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office)

STONEWALL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Stonewall woman is facing charges after police say she shot her husband “multiple times” Tuesday evening.

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Ward Road in Stonewall around 5:45 p.m. and arrived to find that Glenn Hodgkiss had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital with what the sheriff’s office describes as non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators determined that 59-year-old Cheryl Hansen Hodgkiss had shot her husband with a 9mm handgun.

She was taken into custody and booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center. According to online booking records, Hodgkiss is currently charged with domestic abuse battery, a felony. The sheriff’s office says charges may be upgraded as the investigation continues.

