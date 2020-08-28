Stop by Shreveport cooling center to get relief from the heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport is offering you a place to get some relief from the extreme heat expected over the weekend.

A cooling center will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, and Sunday, Aug. 30 at Riverview Hall in downtown Shreveport.

When you arrive your temperature will be taken to screen for COVID-19. Water will also be available to help people stay cool.

SporTran will run a shuttle from the bus terminal to Riverview Hall for those who do not have personal transportation. Riders can take their normal bus to the terminal and from the terminal, a special shuttle will transport riders to Riverview Hall.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.