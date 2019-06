A store employee in Hempstead County is accused of stealing $800.

Deputies say last week they were called Dollar General store on Highway 371 in reference to a theft.

They say Dollar General’s regional loss prevention manager told them an employee had been stealing from the store.

Deputies say Mark Jones admitted to taking $800 dollars to pay for his son’s grave marker. Jones is also accused of taking another $200 from the safe.

Jones is charged with Breaking or Entering and Theft of Property.