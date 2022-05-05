SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Reports are coming in of downed trees, damaged power lines, and accidents across the ArkLaTex causing road closures after a strong storm front moved through the area Thursday.

Traffic alerts are in effect for:

DeSoto Parish

A large fallen tree has temporarily closed Funston Rd. in Logansport, La. Deputies ask drivers to stay away from the area until the issue can be resolved.

Both lanes of Hwy 84 East near Hickory Nut Hill are closed. An 18-wheeler became stuck and is temporarily blocking the roadway. Deputies are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

Numerous reports of accidents, trees down, and downed power lines have been reported, but many have been cleared. Any location involving power lines cannot be removed until the power company involved arrives on the scene.

Tree falls across Hwy 169 in Blanchard (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Trees and power lines down in DeSoto Parish, Funston Rd closure (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Caddo Parish

Deputies are reporting flooding along I-20 East near mile marker 5.

Hwy 169 in Blanchard is closed as crews are working to remove a tree that fell across both lanes of traffic. Deputies are diverting traffic to Blanchard Latex Rd. while crews work to clear the road.

Traffic is at a standstill on I-220 East in Shreveport near Hilry Huckaby Ave. where a crash took place at 5:45 p.m.

A car is overturned on the side of I-220 East in Shreveport near N. Market St. The N. Market south exit is closed while officers work to clear the scene.

A tree was uprooted along the highway and has fallen across the northbound and southbound lanes. Powerlines along the roadway also suffered storm damage.

Authorities are working to remove fallen trees and limbs from multiple roadways. Sheriff Steve Prator is urging drivers to be careful while crews work to clear scenes and respond to car crashes.

Closures and alerts will be updated as more information becomes available.