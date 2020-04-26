Storm damage clean up in Cass County

LINDEN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Trees and power-lines are down across the city of Linden, Texas after a storm on Friday night.

According to a National Weather Service- Shreveport tweet, the damage was caused by straight-line winds estimated at 90 mph.

Residents and city leaders spent the day cleaning up debris, chopping trees, and picking up power lines. County locals say the storm was loud and scary.

“It was pretty intense there for a while we had some hail bout the size of the quarter they were just beating all over the windows and everything wind just all of a sudden got up real hard and when it did , it seem like everything came down at the same time,” said Robert Greene, Resident of Linden.

According to City Manager, Bob Swisher, no homes were completely lost or reports of serious injuries.

“We probably have 500 trees down all over town We have trees down in the park, we have trees down everywhere and none of them hit the middle of a home,” said Swisher.

Cinder brick walls fall on vehicle with the man inside during the storm in Linden, TX tonight. The man was uninjured. @weatherchannel @NWSShreveport #TXwx pic.twitter.com/YEaDdiBKtc — Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) April 25, 2020

Swisher says the cleanup process is expected to last for weeks with trees that will be donated to the lumber mill. Residents who have a lot of tree damage are advised to call tree services to help with the cleanup.

According to the city manager a Declaration of Disaster for Cass County is in the works.

“Linden is a resilient little town we will get it fixed up and going again quick,” said Swisher.

