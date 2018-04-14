Storm damage reported in Bossier City

UPDATE: All phones are up and running at the Bossier City Police and Fire Departments.

ORIGINAL:

There have been no reported injuries at this time in Bossier City as a result of the storm that moved through the city.

Power outages reported in many portions of the city, traffic signals at several intersections not functioning.

Damage reported to retail buildings in the 2900 block of East Texas.

Tree down on mobile home in Santa Fe Mobile Home Park in the 4000 block of E. Texas St., no injuries reported.

Power lines reported down at several areas including 100 block of Robert E. Lee Place, 400 block of Hamilton Road.

Trees and power lines reported down and homes reported damaged in parts of Meadowview and Swan Lake neighborhoods.

Motorists are advised not to travel on roadways in Bossier City if they don’t have too.

Due to this evening’s storm telephones are currently not working at the Bossier City Police and Fire Departments.

Calls to Bossier 911 are working so members of the public in need of emergency response can still dial 911 to get help.

For non-emergency purposes the public can call 465-8524 or 465- 8554.