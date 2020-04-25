Storms bring large hail, downed lines and wind damage to ArkLaTex

(KTAL/KMSS) — Strong storms brought large hail and damaging winds to parts of the ArkLaTex Friday night, bring down trees and power lines and knocking out power for several thousand customers.

As of 11:45 p.m. Friday, there were more than 9,600 SWEPCO customers without power across East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. Click here for the latest outage information.

Downed trees and power lines been reported down, especially along Texas State Highway 11 between Linden and Hughes Springs, where there are reports a tree fell into a home and at least one vehicle was damaged when strong winds brought down a nearby cinderblock wall.

Storm damage was also reported in Carterville, Texas in Cass Co., northwest of Linden.

From East Texas to North Bossier, hail ranging from pea to softball-sized fell in some areas.

