Storms cause traffic light issues in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Marshall is now having traffic light problems after storms rolled through the area over the weekend.

Monday afternoon officials said red lights were going out at intersections across the city and causing traffic safety issues for drivers.

In the past the City of Marshall put out stop signs at the intersections. Many times, the city put out two stop signs at other times the city put out four stop signs.

The stop signs were often blown over in storms and at other times people took it upon themselves to remove the signs from the intersections. This created a new set of problems and confusion.

After talking to TXDOT and reviewing the laws regulating the Traffic Control Signals last year, the city of Marshall no longer puts out stop signs at the intersections when the traffic control signals are out or not functioning properly.

State law dictates that if a traffic control signal is out or does not display a signal then a driver approaching that signal must stop.

If the traffic control signal is out at the entire intersection, then it becomes a four way stop and should be treated that way.

