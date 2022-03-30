RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A possible “spin-up” tornado damaged property in East Texas early Tuesday morning as a line of strong storms moved into the region.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of County Road 2110 the Bagwell community northeast of Clarksville in Red River County.

The storm damaged the roof of a home with two adults and two kids inside, but there are no reports of any injuries.

The storms also tore the roof off a shop on the property and caused a lot of tree damage.

The National Weather Service will conduct storm surveys to determine the extent of the damage and whether it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.