Strand Theatre in Shreveport reopens, hosts performances this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Strand Theatre’s curtains are reopening after almost 15 months of lights out.

On the venue’s Facebook page, they wrote, “Probably the most wonderful 9 letters we’ve ever had the pleasure of putting on the marquee!” The marquee outside the theatre reads, “We are back!”

Dance performances will light up the stage this weekend. The theatre’s executive director has been waiting for this very moment since they were shut down in March 2020.

“Well, I expect I will cry,” said Jenifer Hill, Executive Director of the Strand Theatre.

“When I hear the music kick up, and see the little dancers on the stage — and I know when we bring in the first Strand presented show, I’ll be bawling like a baby on the stage.”

Hill is asking for the community’s support to help keep the theatre afloat.

“We need you here. We need you here to stay open,” said Hill.

“I understand that it can be a little bit scary but we certainly want you to be comfortable in a mask if that’s what makes you more comfortable.”

“And the box office can work with you too on where you sit. If you’re more comfortable in a spot that may not be so crowded.”

To see a list of upcoming events and ticket information, click here.