A Caddo Parish student was arrested after he allegedly made threats to commit a shooting at school.

According to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator the 15-year-old student at North Caddo Magnet High School made the threats along with threats to shoot a fellow student following a dispute between the two.

The threats were made in a private message on social media.

The student was arrested Sunday and booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center for Terrorizing.