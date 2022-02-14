SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Linwood Public Charter School is reminding parents to follow drop-off protocols after a student was hit by a car Monday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on the Linwood Avenue side of the school, according to school spokesperson Letisha Williams.

Instead of going into the dropoff line, the parent stopped and dropped the child off in the middle of the street on Linwood. Since the crossing guard was not aware that this was happening, there was no one there holding up the stop sign and the driver of the car behind them pulled around and struck the child.

The middle-schooler was taken to the hospital and checked out but is not believed to have been seriously injured.

“Unfortunately, we see it every day,” Williams said. “Parents drop off kids in the middle of 70th Street, which is such a busy, four-lane roadway.”

That’s why Williams is hoping this incident will help parents understand why the drop-off rules are in place.

“If nothing else you can do, express to parents to follow the protocols outlined by the school in terms of pickup and drop off because they’re in place for the safety of our students and the parents. And so this is the main reason why this incident happened, because the parent did not follow the school protocols of dropping off the student.”