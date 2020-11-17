2 Marshall schools switch to remote learning after high number of staff absences

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Students at two Marshall schools will transition to virtual learning due to an abnormally high number of staff member absences for varying reasons.

According to the Marshall Independent School District, Marshall High School and Marshall Junior High School will transition into remote instruction on Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20.

The change affects just students at MHS and MJHS. All other MISD campuses will continue with on-campus learning and on normal schedules.

On Thursday and Friday of this week only, all MHS and MJHS students will not come to school but will instead complete assignments via Google Classroom.

Teachers will be available both days through Google Classroom, e-mail and phone call.

Student activity and extracurricular programs may continue to practice and perform on both days as normal. Coaches and sponsors will notify students of practice times.

Marshall ISD will be closed for the Thanksgiving holidays beginning Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27.

School will resume at all campuses as normal on Monday, Nov. 30.