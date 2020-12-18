Students from local technical school donate a “recycled ride” to local veteran

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students from the Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning school donated a “recycled ride” to a local veteran.

Collision and Repair Instructor, Mark Monroe, says he read about recycled car rides in a magazine. He says it’s a project he couldn’t wait to share with his students.

“It’s been a really good win-win situation to be able to help teach these kids how to do this work and actually give back to the community,” said Mark Monroe, Collision and Repair Instructor.

This three-year project was put on hold at the beginning of this year. One student says it’s a feeling of relief knowing the car is complete.

“It sat in the paint booth for six months whenever COVID hit. Because we were going to paint it the week after spring break,” said William, Senior at Bossier Parrish School for Technology and Innovative Learning.

The VA Medical Center chooses a recipient from a 501C3 charity. Decisions are made based on the needs of the veteran. In this case, it’s for transportation to school and work.

“We look at several different aspects of how it would benefit them. The needs of the veteran. What they’re looking for. How they’re going to use the car. To help reintegrate into society,” said Shea Wilkes, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.

State Farm Insurance donated the car after being totaled in a car crash. Work done on this Chevy is equivalent to a $4,000 dollar repair a the dealership.

“It feels great because not many people get to say they gave away a free car,” said William.

Once car registration is complete, the keys to the 2010 Chevrolet HHR will be in the hands of the veteran.