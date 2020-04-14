Students in Class of 2020 struggle with missed moments, unprecedented year

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Classrooms are closed in Louisiana due to the coronavirus outbreak.

When the school year started last fall, it’s safe to say students in the Class of 2020 had a different vision for the way their last semester would be wrapping up.

Monday is a school day, but as Ashley Levesque pulls into her parking spot outside Parkway High School, she’s the only one there.

“I really miss seeing this and just being here,” said Levesque. “I never thought I would say it, but I really miss going to school every day and seeing everybody.”

With schools shut down due to COVID-19, it’s not exactly how the homecoming queen and student body president pictured this year going.

“I was thinking I’m going to be a senior,” said Levesque. “Gonna start strong, finish strong.”

Instead, the unimaginable happened.

“After spring break, it was all downhill from there,” she said.

On March 13, Governor John Bel Edwards issued an order closing schools for a month. That’s since been extended and the state’s board of education is requesting schools stay closed through the remainder of the school year.

Levesque is trying to take it in stride.

“If it’s what has to happen, we can’t really do anything about it,” she said. “It’s what has to happen for our safety.”

At this point, question marks still surround how major milestones like senior prom and graduation will be celebrated – if at all.

“Ever since I was little I’d been looking forward to my senior prom,” Levesque said. “And to hear you don’t get one, it’s hard.”

“I don’t want to say canceled but postponed, I should say, depending on what happens in the future,” said Parkway High School Principal Waylon Bates.

No matter what happens, Levesque admitted things will never be the same.

“We serve a God and He puts us in uncomfortable situations like this and we just have to trust Him and know that His plan is working for our good,” said Levesque.

But, if she gets the chance to walk the halls of her school again, Levesque said she’d cherish it.

“It would truly be amazing for me,” she said. “I promise you I would show up to school at five o’clock, in my parking spot, because I wanna be back here so badly.”

It’s expected Governor Edwards will issue a proclamation regarding the remainder of the school year some time this week.

Officials with Bossier Parish Public Schools said they are awaiting direction from the governor before making any decisions on graduation or other student celebrations.

