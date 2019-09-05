Students sent home early due to power outages in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Students are being sent home early from four Marshall schools due to a power outage.

According to Marshall ISD, the power outages are affecting Marshall High School, Marshall Junior High School, Sam Houston Elementary School, and the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP).

They say buses are running with our bus riders at these campuses and we ask that all parents of car riders please make arrangements to come and pick up your students at these campuses immediately.

The MJHS Volleyball games scheduled for this afternoon are also canceled.

“We apologize for any inconvenience but our number one priority is always the safety and security of our students,” said a statement issued by Marshall ISD shared on the district Facebook page at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.

There is no word yet on whether the JV football game scheduled for Thursday night is affected.

Marshall Police have also reported a number of traffic lights have been affected by the outage and are cautioning drivers to approach intersections where the lights aren’t working as if they are four-way stops.

