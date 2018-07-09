Study on Best Run Cities finds Shreveport in lower half of the class

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shreveport Skyline 7-9-18_1531150843521.JPG.jpg

In a survey released today on the 150 “Best and Worst Run Cities in America, Shreveport ranked in the lower half of the class.

But it could have been worse – Shreveport came in at No. 91, ahead of New Orleans, but behind Baton Rouge (77) in the study conducted by WalletHub, a personal finance website based in Washington D.C.

Although Shreveport ranked low in the “Quality of City Services” category, coming in at No. 143, it’s “Total Budget Per Capita” rank at No. 50, brought the average to the No. 91 rank.

The Total Budget Per Capita ranking means Shreveport is in the top third of the 150 cities for dollars allocated for each citizen.

According to WalletHub, the larger the city, the more complicated it becomes to run government efficiently.

In addition to representing the residents, local leaders must balance the public’s diverse interests with the city’s resources: discern which services are most essential; what parts of the city are in most need of services; whether to raise taxes, utilize grant opportunities or buy bonds.

According to WalletHub, one way to judge the how leaders are doing is by determining a city’s operating efficiency. To do that, the study compared the quality of services residents receive against the cities’ total budgets in determining how well city officials manage and spend public fund.

Using that approach, WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best.

The study built a “Quality of Services” score made up of 35 metrics grouped into six service categories, which they then measured against the city’s per-capita budget.

With the exception of its No. 81 out of 150 cities in Education, Shreveport did not make it out of triple digits in other categories:

In Financial Stability, Shreveport ranked 137th; in Health, 140th; in Safety, 109th; in Economy, 140th; and in Infrastructure and Pollution, 107th.

Baton Rouge ranked just above Shreveport in “Quality of City Services” at 139th; was far ahead in Financial Stability coming in at No. 70; but lagged behind in Education, with a 131; was one point lower in Health at 141; ranked lower in Safety (117); higher in Economy (137); and higher in Infrastructure and Pollution (132).

Below are the complete rankings for all 150 cities:

(for complete study click here:  https://wallethub.com/edu/best-run-cities/22869/

Best-Run Cities in America

Overall Rank (1=Best)

City

‘Quality of City Services’ Rank

‘Total Budget per Capita’ Rank

1

Nampa, ID

70

1

2

Provo, UT

9

2

3

Boise, ID

5

3

4

Lexington-Fayette, KY

63

4

5

Missoula, MT

80

5

11

Las Cruces, NM

85

6

24

Columbus, GA

121

7

8

Lewiston, ME

38

8

10

Oklahoma City, OK

66

9

31

Albuquerque, NM

123

10

17

Rapid City, SD

73

11

7

Durham, NC

26

12

18

Fort Wayne, IN

59

13

15

Billings, MT

49

14

12

Greensboro, NC

32

15

38

Huntington, WV

120

16

61

Gary, IN

142

17

6

Sioux Falls, SD

4

18

30

Louisville, KY

86

19

35

Warren, MI

91

20

13

Cedar Rapids, IA

22

21

27

Mesa, AZ

57

22

25

Arlington, TX

53

23

28

Salem, OR

56

24

44

Topeka, KS

115

25

43

Tulsa, OK

111

26

39

Tucson, AZ

104

27

16

Raleigh, NC

20

28

101

Jackson, MS

149

29

9

Nashua, NH

2

30

21

Aurora, IL

28

31

48

Mobile, AL

116

32

52

Wichita, KS

124

33

26

Manchester, NH

33

34

57

Fort Smith, AR

128

35

32

Warwick, RI

39

36

56

Little Rock, AR

119

37

77

Baton Rouge, LA

139

38

51

Reno, NV

101

39

19

Fargo, ND

7

40

34

Salt Lake City, UT

31

41

37

Phoenix, AZ

43

42

36

Grand Rapids, MI

42

43

29

Chesapeake, VA

24

44

72

Montgomery, AL

131

45

20

Virginia Beach, VA

3

46

23

Lincoln, NE

12

47

42

St. Petersburg, FL

69

48

47

Corpus Christi, TX

81

49

91

Shreveport, LA

143

50

40

El Paso, TX

44

51

14

Huntington Beach, CA

1

52

22

Bismarck, ND

6

53

45

Fort Worth, TX

60

53

67

Columbia, SC

122

55

74

Charleston, WV

125

56

64

Dover, DE

103

57

50

Worcester, MA

61

58

33

Madison, WI

10

59

69

Springfield, MA

108

60

106

Toledo, OH

145

61

55

Spokane, WA

55

62

49

Aurora, CO

37

63

54

Des Moines, IA

46

64

71

Fairbanks, AK

96

65

60

Las Vegas, NV

77

66

41

Portland, ME

17

67

46

Charleston, SC

23

68

53

Santa Ana, CA

35

69

70

Columbus, OH

84

70

76

Houston, TX

89

71

78

Dayton, OH

94

72

100

Providence, RI

130

73

119

Stockton, CA

146

74

59

Eugene, OR

41

75

85

Indianapolis, IN

110

76

86

Norfolk, VA

113

77

75

Anchorage, AK

54

78

83

Hialeah, FL

92

79

97

Bridgeport, CT

117

80

80

Omaha, NE

58

81

88

Akron, OH

95

82

63

Rutland, VT

25

83

79

Casper, WY

50

83

102

Milwaukee, WI

114

85

114

Fresno, CA

134

86

65

St. Paul, MN

27

87

92

Jacksonville, FL

99

88

136

St. Louis, MO

148

89

115

Birmingham, AL

135

90

58

Portland, OR

19

91

82

Tallahassee, FL

64

92

62

San Diego, CA

15

93

96

Kansas City, MO

93

94

113

New Orleans, LA

126

95

103

Bakersfield, CA

106

96

95

Dallas, TX

83

97

108

Lubbock, TX

107

98

66

Frederick, MD

14

99

93

Miami, FL

71

100

111

Nashville, TN

102

101

68

Fremont, CA

11

102

124

New Haven, CT

136

103

89

Orlando, FL

52

104

94

Colorado Springs, CO

62

105

81

Boston, MA

16

106

73

Austin, TX

8

107

90

Minneapolis, MN

34

108

87

Anaheim, CA

30

109

130

Baltimore, MD

140

110

99

San Antonio, TX

48

111

122

Kansas City, KS

127

112

104

Pittsburgh, PA

68

113

98

Tampa, FL

45

114

112

Garland, TX

78

115

128

Wilmington, DE

132

116

84

San Jose, CA

13

117

120

Richmond, VA

112

118

117

Cincinnati, OH

98

119

110

Fort Lauderdale, FL

67

120

149

Detroit, MI

150

121

135

Memphis, TN

141

122

123

Modesto, CA

109

123

109

Burlington, VT

40

124

118

Buffalo, NY

88

125

134

Philadelphia, PA

138

125

116

Riverside, CA

75

127

143

Flint, MI

147

128

107

Charlotte, NC

29

129

105

Seattle, WA

18

130

121

Sacramento, CA

82

131

126

Syracuse, NY

100

132

142

Cleveland, OH

144

133

125

Knoxville, TN

76

134

127

Rochester, NY

74

135

140

Chicago, IL

137

136

137

Atlanta, GA

105

137

132

Cheyenne, WY

79

138

131

Denver, CO

65

139

129

Long Beach, CA

51

140

139

Tacoma, WA

97

141

141

Hartford, CT

129

142

133

Yonkers, NY

47

143

138

Los Angeles, CA

72

144

146

Gulfport, MS

133

145

144

Chattanooga, TN

118

146

145

Oakland, CA

87

147

148

New York, NY

36

148

147

San Francisco, CA

21

149

150

Washington, DC

90

150

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss