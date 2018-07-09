Study on Best Run Cities finds Shreveport in lower half of the class

In a survey released today on the 150 “Best and Worst Run Cities in America, Shreveport ranked in the lower half of the class.

But it could have been worse – Shreveport came in at No. 91, ahead of New Orleans, but behind Baton Rouge (77) in the study conducted by WalletHub, a personal finance website based in Washington D.C.

Although Shreveport ranked low in the “Quality of City Services” category, coming in at No. 143, it’s “Total Budget Per Capita” rank at No. 50, brought the average to the No. 91 rank.

The Total Budget Per Capita ranking means Shreveport is in the top third of the 150 cities for dollars allocated for each citizen.

According to WalletHub, the larger the city, the more complicated it becomes to run government efficiently.

In addition to representing the residents, local leaders must balance the public’s diverse interests with the city’s resources: discern which services are most essential; what parts of the city are in most need of services; whether to raise taxes, utilize grant opportunities or buy bonds.

According to WalletHub, one way to judge the how leaders are doing is by determining a city’s operating efficiency. To do that, the study compared the quality of services residents receive against the cities’ total budgets in determining how well city officials manage and spend public fund.

Using that approach, WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best.

The study built a “Quality of Services” score made up of 35 metrics grouped into six service categories, which they then measured against the city’s per-capita budget.

With the exception of its No. 81 out of 150 cities in Education, Shreveport did not make it out of triple digits in other categories:

In Financial Stability, Shreveport ranked 137th; in Health, 140th; in Safety, 109th; in Economy, 140th; and in Infrastructure and Pollution, 107th.

Baton Rouge ranked just above Shreveport in “Quality of City Services” at 139th; was far ahead in Financial Stability coming in at No. 70; but lagged behind in Education, with a 131; was one point lower in Health at 141; ranked lower in Safety (117); higher in Economy (137); and higher in Infrastructure and Pollution (132).

Below are the complete rankings for all 150 cities:

(for complete study click here: https://wallethub.com/ edu/best-run-cities/22869/

Best-Run Cities in America