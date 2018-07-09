Study on Best Run Cities finds Shreveport in lower half of the class

In a survey released today on the 150 “Best and Worst Run Cities in America, Shreveport ranked in the lower half of the class.
But it could have been worse – Shreveport came in at No. 91, ahead of New Orleans, but behind Baton Rouge (77) in the study conducted by WalletHub, a personal finance website based in Washington D.C.
Although Shreveport ranked low in the “Quality of City Services” category, coming in at No. 143, it’s “Total Budget Per Capita” rank at No. 50, brought the average to the No. 91 rank.
The Total Budget Per Capita ranking means Shreveport is in the top third of the 150 cities for dollars allocated for each citizen.
According to WalletHub, the larger the city, the more complicated it becomes to run government efficiently.
In addition to representing the residents, local leaders must balance the public’s diverse interests with the city’s resources: discern which services are most essential; what parts of the city are in most need of services; whether to raise taxes, utilize grant opportunities or buy bonds.
According to WalletHub, one way to judge the how leaders are doing is by determining a city’s operating efficiency. To do that, the study compared the quality of services residents receive against the cities’ total budgets in determining how well city officials manage and spend public fund.
Using that approach, WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best.
The study built a “Quality of Services” score made up of 35 metrics grouped into six service categories, which they then measured against the city’s per-capita budget.
With the exception of its No. 81 out of 150 cities in Education, Shreveport did not make it out of triple digits in other categories:
In Financial Stability, Shreveport ranked 137th; in Health, 140th; in Safety, 109th; in Economy, 140th; and in Infrastructure and Pollution, 107th.
Baton Rouge ranked just above Shreveport in “Quality of City Services” at 139th; was far ahead in Financial Stability coming in at No. 70; but lagged behind in Education, with a 131; was one point lower in Health at 141; ranked lower in Safety (117); higher in Economy (137); and higher in Infrastructure and Pollution (132).
Below are the complete rankings for all 150 cities:
(for complete study click here: https://wallethub.com/
Best-Run Cities in America
Overall Rank (1=Best)
City
‘Quality of City Services’ Rank
‘Total Budget per Capita’ Rank
1
Nampa, ID
70
1
2
Provo, UT
9
2
3
Boise, ID
5
3
4
Lexington-Fayette, KY
63
4
5
Missoula, MT
80
5
11
Las Cruces, NM
85
6
24
Columbus, GA
121
7
8
Lewiston, ME
38
8
10
Oklahoma City, OK
66
9
31
Albuquerque, NM
123
10
17
Rapid City, SD
73
11
7
Durham, NC
26
12
18
Fort Wayne, IN
59
13
15
Billings, MT
49
14
12
Greensboro, NC
32
15
38
Huntington, WV
120
16
61
Gary, IN
142
17
6
Sioux Falls, SD
4
18
30
Louisville, KY
86
19
35
Warren, MI
91
20
13
Cedar Rapids, IA
22
21
27
Mesa, AZ
57
22
25
Arlington, TX
53
23
28
Salem, OR
56
24
44
Topeka, KS
115
25
43
Tulsa, OK
111
26
39
Tucson, AZ
104
27
16
Raleigh, NC
20
28
101
Jackson, MS
149
29
9
Nashua, NH
2
30
21
Aurora, IL
28
31
48
Mobile, AL
116
32
52
Wichita, KS
124
33
26
Manchester, NH
33
34
57
Fort Smith, AR
128
35
32
Warwick, RI
39
36
56
Little Rock, AR
119
37
77
Baton Rouge, LA
139
38
51
Reno, NV
101
39
19
Fargo, ND
7
40
34
Salt Lake City, UT
31
41
37
Phoenix, AZ
43
42
36
Grand Rapids, MI
42
43
29
Chesapeake, VA
24
44
72
Montgomery, AL
131
45
20
Virginia Beach, VA
3
46
23
Lincoln, NE
12
47
42
St. Petersburg, FL
69
48
47
Corpus Christi, TX
81
49
91
Shreveport, LA
143
50
40
El Paso, TX
44
51
14
Huntington Beach, CA
1
52
22
Bismarck, ND
6
53
45
Fort Worth, TX
60
53
67
Columbia, SC
122
55
74
Charleston, WV
125
56
64
Dover, DE
103
57
50
Worcester, MA
61
58
33
Madison, WI
10
59
69
Springfield, MA
108
60
106
Toledo, OH
145
61
55
Spokane, WA
55
62
49
Aurora, CO
37
63
54
Des Moines, IA
46
64
71
Fairbanks, AK
96
65
60
Las Vegas, NV
77
66
41
Portland, ME
17
67
46
Charleston, SC
23
68
53
Santa Ana, CA
35
69
70
Columbus, OH
84
70
76
Houston, TX
89
71
78
Dayton, OH
94
72
100
Providence, RI
130
73
119
Stockton, CA
146
74
59
Eugene, OR
41
75
85
Indianapolis, IN
110
76
86
Norfolk, VA
113
77
75
Anchorage, AK
54
78
83
Hialeah, FL
92
79
97
Bridgeport, CT
117
80
80
Omaha, NE
58
81
88
Akron, OH
95
82
63
Rutland, VT
25
83
79
Casper, WY
50
83
102
Milwaukee, WI
114
85
114
Fresno, CA
134
86
65
St. Paul, MN
27
87
92
Jacksonville, FL
99
88
136
St. Louis, MO
148
89
115
Birmingham, AL
135
90
58
Portland, OR
19
91
82
Tallahassee, FL
64
92
62
San Diego, CA
15
93
96
Kansas City, MO
93
94
113
New Orleans, LA
126
95
103
Bakersfield, CA
106
96
95
Dallas, TX
83
97
108
Lubbock, TX
107
98
66
Frederick, MD
14
99
93
Miami, FL
71
100
111
Nashville, TN
102
101
68
Fremont, CA
11
102
124
New Haven, CT
136
103
89
Orlando, FL
52
104
94
Colorado Springs, CO
62
105
81
Boston, MA
16
106
73
Austin, TX
8
107
90
Minneapolis, MN
34
108
87
Anaheim, CA
30
109
130
Baltimore, MD
140
110
99
San Antonio, TX
48
111
122
Kansas City, KS
127
112
104
Pittsburgh, PA
68
113
98
Tampa, FL
45
114
112
Garland, TX
78
115
128
Wilmington, DE
132
116
84
San Jose, CA
13
117
120
Richmond, VA
112
118
117
Cincinnati, OH
98
119
110
Fort Lauderdale, FL
67
120
149
Detroit, MI
150
121
135
Memphis, TN
141
122
123
Modesto, CA
109
123
109
Burlington, VT
40
124
118
Buffalo, NY
88
125
134
Philadelphia, PA
138
125
116
Riverside, CA
75
127
143
Flint, MI
147
128
107
Charlotte, NC
29
129
105
Seattle, WA
18
130
121
Sacramento, CA
82
131
126
Syracuse, NY
100
132
142
Cleveland, OH
144
133
125
Knoxville, TN
76
134
127
Rochester, NY
74
135
140
Chicago, IL
137
136
137
Atlanta, GA
105
137
132
Cheyenne, WY
79
138
131
Denver, CO
65
139
129
Long Beach, CA
51
140
139
Tacoma, WA
97
141
141
Hartford, CT
129
142
133
Yonkers, NY
47
143
138
Los Angeles, CA
72
144
146
Gulfport, MS
133
145
144
Chattanooga, TN
118
146
145
Oakland, CA
87
147
148
New York, NY
36
148
147
San Francisco, CA
21
149
150
Washington, DC
90
150