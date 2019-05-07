Substance abuse program at SWARK jail shows success Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. - (KTAL/KMSS) A substance abuse program is grabbing attention acros the state.

The program has a 70 percent success rate so far. "We started off with getting God back in jail," said Sheriff Robert Gentry.

The residential substance abuse treatment program was established at the Sevier County Jail in late 2017. The program offers reduced sentences to inmates that are accepted. "They could've very easily sent me to prison," said Keith White. He recently graduated from the program after using meth for years. "I've never really had anybody show me support," he said.

The 90-day program is offered inside the jail. Matthew Van Horn is set to start the program next week. "Instead of bashing inmates and telling us we're never gonna make it, they're telling us that we can, and they want to prove it to us," he said.

Brandon Coulter is also on the list to start the next program. "Here, I can obtain the tools I need to change, and I'm gonna use those tools when I get out," Coulter said.

Chris Wolcott, the jail's administrator, said the program is a partnership with prosecutors, the local college and churches. Classes in anger management, parenting and career classes are all offered. "Basically we've made our community part of our jail," he said.

Officials said the program also saves taxpayer money. It's estimated it has saved the state $1.5 million, because fewer inmates are being transferred to state prisons.

After completion of the program, participants graduate into nine months of after-care. "Three meetings a week, random drug tests and basically we make better citizens out of them," Wolcott said.

"I've been wanting help for a long time, you know. That's all it would've took, to give me a chance, and I'm not gonna take it for granted," White said.