Substitute teacher arrested for having sex with 16-year-old

A Bossier City man accused of having sex with a teenage boy now sits behind bars.

On Tuesday 21-year-old Ty’re Venious was arrested after he admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old male on four separate occasions from Aug. to Oct. 2018.

Venious has served as a substitute teacher at various schools in Bossier Parish this school year, and he also volunteered in the band program at Bossier High School.

Venious was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and charged with four counts of felony carnal knowledge with a juvenile and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Bossier detectives are continuing their investigation.

Meanwhile, Bossier Parish Schools issued a statement Venious Wednesday afternoon:

Mr. Venious was immediately terminated by Bossier Schools as a substitute teacher upon notification charges were filed by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. Just to be clear, Mr. Venious and his victim met some time ago outside of the school environment. The teen was never under his supervision, nor did the alleged incidents occur on any Bossier Schools campus.