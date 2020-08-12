Sue’s Country Kitchen permanently closed due to social distancing requirements

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A family restaurant that has been open for nearly four decades in Bossier City says social distancing requirements have made it “impossible” for their business to operate and therefore, they are shutting down.

Sue’s Country Kitchen, which is located at 4600 E Texas Street, shared a letter to the public on Facebook Tuesday announcing the closing of the restaurant.

“It has been very emotional and heartbreaking for my husband and I to make a decision on the future of Sue’s Country Kitchen but unfortunately, social distancing requirements have made it impossible for us to continue operations.

While originally, we had every intention of reopening our doors, it became obvious as time went on that this was not going to happen.

We sincerely apologize things were changing so slowly with reopening phases and restrictions that it took us until just recently to make a final determination.

After 38 years in business, we have so many dedicated customers and staff who have been like family to us. We can’t thank them enough for all of the support. We will miss all of you very much.

***NOTE***

This is a great location and it will not stay empty long.

So don’t forget to listen for a new restaurant opening here.

Who will it be? I have not a clue.

Maybe it will be you 🙂

LOL But I know that over the years we have always had people showing interest. Now is a good time for an investment.

Sue’s Country Kitchen