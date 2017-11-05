Sugar Land Texas man dies in Louisiana crash

A Sugarland, Texas, man died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving traveled off the road and struck a large tree near Tallulah.

Hoyt McKnight, 68, who was unrestrained, died of his injuries.

Shortly after 2:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 80 approximately 4 miles east of Tallulah.

The preliminary investigation revealed the 2008 Nissan XTerra, driven by McKnight, was traveling west on US 80 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a large tree.

McKnight was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.