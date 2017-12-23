Suicide rates rise during holidays

The holiday season is a fun and enjoyable time for most. But for some, it can be filled with sadness.

“It’s extremely important to monitor health year-round, meeting with your physicians, talking to loved ones, making sure they’re okay,” said LSU-S resident physician Jason Jordan. “Holidays bring on a lot of stress. Stress can exacerbate a lot of problems that we see in mental health.”

During the holidays, suicide rates rise according to Shreveport law enforcement. Mental health experts say people can be bogged down by the holidays for family reasons or others.

“You don’t realize how bad your depression is because you don’t see it,” said licensed professional counselor Ashley Clinger. “Depression can affect anybody. It can affect children, it can affect adults, it can affect the happiest person in the world. Just because they’re happy in front of you doesn’t necessarily mean they’re happy when they go home.”