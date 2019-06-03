Summer Feeding Program begins today

Shreve Memorial Library is partnering with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to once again offer the Summer Feeding Program. Children up to age 18 will receive free meals at participating Shreve Memorial Library branches as part of the Food Bank’s Summer Food Service Program.

A program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Summer Food Service Program was established to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. The program is sponsored by the State of Louisiana and the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Meals will be provided free of charge by the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana beginning Monday, June 3 and continue through Wednesday, July 31 on the following days and times at the Shreve Memorial Library branches listed below. All meals must be consumed at the library and cannot be taken to go.

• David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr, Drive, Shreveport

Monday – Friday 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

• Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

Monday & Friday 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport

Tuesday & Thursday 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• North Caddo Branch, 615 North Pine Street, Vivian

Monday – Friday 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

• Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa

Monday – Thursday 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

• Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport

Monday – Friday 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Summer Food Service Program will coincide with Shreve Memorial Library’s “Universe of Stories” Summer Reading Program. Summer Reading Programs are open to all ages, individuals and groups.

