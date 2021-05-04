Summer learning programs offered around the ArkLaTex to help with learning gaps due to pandemic

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Multiple summer learning programs are being offered around the ArkLaTex to help students who experienced learning gaps due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bossier Parish Schools are offering several programs that will address lost learning, promotion and placement decision-making, and graduation requirements.

The following programs will be available to students in Bossier Parish:

Virtual Summer Learning Program

Hybrid CTE Summer Learning Program

Accelerate Summer Learning Program

Jumpstart Summers

Summer Blast

LEAP 2025 Remediation & Retesting

Real-Early Access to Literacy

Quest Testing Services

Click here for more information on the Bossier Summer Learning programs.

The Marshall Independent School District will also provide a district-wide reading initiative in an effort to help all students continue making up ground lost over the last year.

The students will be given a book and will be required to read the book over the summer. They will then complete a book review and one activity.

A summer book fair is also being planned to help kick off the initiative.

Click here for more information on the Marshall ISD 2021 Reading Initiative.